Miss Universe Contestant Slips On Runway Due To Wet Floor, Internet Lauds Her Confidence

A video of Miss Universe 2019 preliminaries stage has surfaced online. The biggest international beauty pageant has created a buzz everywhere and that is all fans and netizens seem to be talking about these days. However, in the clip, one of the contestants can be seen falling on the runway due to the wet floor. Reportedly, Miss France is not the only one who seems to have taken a slip on the ramp. In a post shared by her, she says that she experienced the 'worst obsession' and that was falling on stage. "A lesson must be learned from each experience, and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles. If you fall 9 times raise 10 times and keep your head high!", she wrote.

Although Miss France took a fall, the audience was seen cheering and applauding her to boost her confidence. Coucke was also seen picking herself up and completing the rest of the walk with a smile on her face.

The event will be airing on FOX. The talented panelists of the occasion will include Bozoma 'Boz' Saint John, Gaby Espino, Sazan Hendrix, Cara Mund, Paulina Vega, Crystle Vega, and Riyo Mori. However, according to media reports, many contestants experienced falls in the swimsuit preliminary contest. The bikini contest was held at the Atlanta Mariott Marquis in Georgia, USA.

Miss South Africa wins the pageant :

South Africa, Mexico, and Puerto Rico were the finalists and the three women faced off for the crown as the evening came to a close. Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was named the winner. Second place went to Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson. Right before the winner was announced, the show added a segment to let each contestant share her closing statement.

