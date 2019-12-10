Miss Universe 2019's Wildest National Costumes Donned By The Contestants Will Amaze You

Contestants from more than 90 countries across the globe competed each other to win the title of Miss Universe 2019 in a three-hour-show which was hosted by Steve Harvey. But before the final showdown, there are multiple rounds which take place to win Miss Universe's crown. One of the categories was the national costume category and all the contestants graced the ramp in costumes that paid homage to their countries. Hence, here are some of the wildest national costumes donned by the contestants.

1) Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa

Zozibini Tunzi, who won the ultimate title of Miss Universe 2019 donned a multi-coloured three-dimensional ensemble made of love letters to the women of South Africa.

2) Gazini Ganados from Philippines

Gazini Ganados won the costume competition in this silver dress, which featured matching bird accessories. The 23-year-old model works with various organizations to help them create eco-friendly buildings.

3) Mariana Jesica Varela from Argentina

Mariana Jesica sported a bejewelled silver outfit which she paired with a crown and white wings. Mariana uses her platform to stand against end gender-based violence and bring awareness to equality worldwide.

4) Vartika Singh from India

Vartika Singh tunned in a red-and-gold outfit which she completed with a large gold and back piece attached to her outfit. The 26-year-old model got her master's degree in public health.

5) Shweta Sekhon from Malaysia

Shweta Sekhon wore a multi-coloured floral ensemble which featured a dessert table. Sekhon is a model and also a hockey player who works with charitable organisations to end poverty.

