Money Heist Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Plot And Characters Of This Spanish Show?

Also widely known as La Casa de Papel, Money Heist is a popular Spanish crime drama that streams on the over-the-top streaming platform, Netflix. The makers of the series recently announced the fifth and final season of the show. The plot of the film revolves around a gang of outcasts who join the criminal mastermind 'The Professor' in a number of heists, at the Royal Mint of Spain and at the Bank of Spain. The show was massively loved by the masses across the globe, and everyone is keen for Money Heist Season 5 to come along. However, here's a Money Heist quiz for all the ardent fans to take up and see how well versed they are with its plot.

Also Read | Here Are Must Watch Shows Like 'Money Heist' That Fans Must Check Out; See Full List

How well do you know Money Heist's plot?

In Money Heist, The Professor knows the formula to success is assembling a team of weirdos. Do you know how many people did he recruit to carry out the plan of occupying the Royal Mint of Spain?

7

8

9

10

Played by Itziar Ituño, inspector Raquel’s mother suffers from which medical condition?

Alzheimer's disease

Diffuse Lewy Body Disease

Frontotemporal Dementia

Schizophrenia

How much money does the gang steal from the heist at Royal Mint of Spain?

850 Million

899 Million

900 Million

984 Million

What is the real name of The Professor in Money Heist?

Berlin

Andrés

Sergio

Aníbal

At the climax of Money Heist's Part 2, in which country is The Professor tracked down by Raquel?

Philippines

Barbados

Thailand

Malaysia

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Season 5: Miguel Angel Silvestre To Enter Show As New Member, Get Details

How many heists had the character Berlin performed before money heist's events?

22

25

27

30

What's the name of Berlin’s ladylove in the show, who comes to visit him at the monastery?

Nairobi

Tatiana

Alicia

Mónica

What is the real name of Tokyo in Money Heist?

Alicia Sierra

Silene Oliveira

Ágata Jiménez

Mónica Gaztambide

How many children does Hovik Keuchkerian aka Bogotá claim to have in the series?

5

6

7

8

Rio was known for committing which crime before his heist days?

Runaway robbing

Jewellery stealing

Computer hacking

Running a drug racket

Also Read | 'Money Heist' 5 Release Date: When Will Money Heist's Last Season Be Released?

Answers:

8 Alzheimer's disease 984 Million Sergio Philippines 27 Tatiana Silene Oliveira 7 Computer hacking

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Season 5 Confirmed As Finale, Fans Demand A Parting Gift Ft. Arturo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.