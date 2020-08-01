'Money Heist' Season 5 Confirmed As Finale, Fans Demand A Parting Gift Ft. Arturo

Money Heist received big news this Friday, July 31, 2020. Netflix announced on Friday that their favourite heist show will bid adieu after Season 5. This announcement made Money Heist fans extremely emotional on social media. But along with these emotions, the Money Heist fans unanimously asked the showrunners one thing. Find out details about this specific demand here.

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed but fans demand one thing in return

Money Heist is no doubt one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The Spanish show which was planning to bid adieu after two seasons received a major revival by Netflix. Within weeks of its S3 premiere, Money Heist made headlines across the globe. Its global popularity led Netflix to renew the show for the fourth season.

But now Netflix has announced that our favourite gang of robbers and their Professor will be parting ways from our screen after season 5. The streaming giant announced on Friday, July 31, 2020, that Money Heist will be concluded after season 5. This announcement left fans emotional and of course attracted hundreds of Twitter reactions. Take a look at these emotional fan reactions here.

MONEY HEIST 🎭 Will return for a 5th And Final Season! ❤️🌼



Bella mat jao :( #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 🎭 pic.twitter.com/saFnncHzvs — SARC🅰️STIC BOY (@SarcasticKislay) July 31, 2020

1.When you realise there is an update about #MoneyHeist S5



2. But it will be the last from the series pic.twitter.com/solQJ9AiTJ — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) August 1, 2020

But apart from being emotional because of this announcement, many fans had one specific demand from the Money Heist showrunners. Some fans took to Twitter and demanded that the character of Arturo Roman or Arturito be either killed off or be cut from the Season 5 script. Many fans stated this demand because of Arturito’s character progression.

Since season 1, Arturito’s character received immense heat from the show’s loyal fanbase. The character had committed several vices like cheating on his wife, constantly trying to be a hero but creates a bigger mess for the team, and of course, wanting his secretary to get rid of her baby.

This character progression has made him one of the most hated characters on the internet. Many fans took this hate a step further and gave the Money Heist showrunners an ultimatum in their tweets. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

If he's not dead by Money Heist part 5



I'm going to Spain to do it.#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/87heRbR69J — Aayush Agrawal (@aayushagrawal06) July 31, 2020

When we will see arturo in season 5- #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/tRLFFqlqny — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 31, 2020

When someone talk about arturo roman from #MoneyHeist..



Me : pic.twitter.com/K6LTzV8wy7 — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) July 31, 2020

Number of people waiting to go and kill Arturo if he isn't dead in season-5#MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/RE5gMF6D31 — TARUNIque (@causelifeee) July 31, 2020

