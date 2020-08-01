'Money Heist' 5 Release Date: When Will Money Heist's Last Season Be Released?

Netflix has renewed one of the popular series of the streaming platform Money Heist for its fifth season. The makers also announced that the fifth season will also be the final season of the popular Spanish heist drama. Netflix took to its social media handles and shared the news with the viewers.

As the show is coming back for its fifth season, several fans are now wondering about Money Heist 5 release date. For all the people who are wondering about Money Heist season 5 release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Money Heist 5 release date

Money Heist AKA La Casa De Papel Season 5 will be the final season of the hit series as the heist will be coming to an end. The makers confirmed the show’s fifth and final season but there has been no announcement regarding Money Heist 5 release date.

Looking back at the previous seasons of the show, Money Heist season one was released in May 2017 which was followed by Part 2 in October same year. The viewers had to wait for 21 months before season three was released on Netflix in July 2019. The fourth season of Money Heist was then released in April this year.

Season 1 and two, as well as season 3 and 4, were shot back to back and that is why they were released close to each other. La Casa De Papel Season 5 release date will likely follow this pattern which means the Money Heist season 5 release date could be in 2021 or even in 2022.

It seems like the fans of the series have to wait for a long time for La Casa De Papel Season 5 release date as the show is yet to begin its filming. Reportedly, the final outing will be of 10 episodes which will follow from the cliffhanger ending of Money Heist season 4.

The official announcement by Netflix about Money Heist season 5

Money Heist Season 5

In a media interaction, showrunner Alex Pina has said that the fifth season will be reaching the most extreme and savage levels and called it the most epic and exciting season. Money Heist 5 is expected to see the return of several cast members like Tokyo (played by Ursula Corbero), Professor (Alvaro Morte), Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), Rio (Miguel Herran), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Marsella (Luka Peros). The audience is now eagerly waiting for La Casa De Papel Season 5 release date.

