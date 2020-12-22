Movies Like 'Alvin And The Chipmunks' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

11 years ago, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel made it to theatres and won the viewers' hearts with the adorable chipmunks. There are several other animated movies that are similar to this one in terms of tone and themes explored. So, here is a list of movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks that you must check out right away:

Movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks

Ratatouille

Ratatouille was a 2007 computer-animated film by Pixar, which was written and directed by Brad Bird. The title is in reference to the French dish Ratatouille which is also seen being served at the end of the movie. The plot revolves around a rat named Remy, who aspired of becoming a chef and aims to achieve the goal by connecting with a Parisian restaurant’s garbage boy.

Bee Movie

This is a Simon Smith and Steve Hickner-directed computer-animated film which was produced by DreamWorks Animation while Paramount Pictures distributed it. The movie used voices of Jerry Seinfeld and Renée Zellweger, with Matthew Broderick, Patrick Warburton, John Goodman, and Chris Rock. The movie’s plot follows Barry Benson who is a honey-bee and sues humans when he gets to know through his friend that humans sell and consume honey.

Despicable Me

Despicable Me is an animated franchise which is produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures. The franchise includes four feature films, fifteen short films, and additional merchandise. The first movie was titled Despicable Me, followed by Despicable Me 2 in 2013 and Despicable Me 3 in 2017, a spin-off prequel tilted Minion in 2015. The plot revolves around Gru, who is a reformed supervillain, his yellow-coloured Minions; his three adopted daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, his wife Lucy Wilde, and his assistant Dr. Nefario.

Rio

Rio is a 2011 3D computer-animated musical adventure comedy film which was produced by Blue Sky Studios with Carlos Saldanha at the helm. The title revered to the Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro and features voices of Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, Rodrigo Santoro, Jemaine Clement, George Lopez, Tracy Morgan and Jamie Foxx.

Alvin and the Chipmunks also has three other movies in the franchise titled Alvin and the Chipmunks, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.

