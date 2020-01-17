Vijay Sethupathi Reveals The Second Poster For 'Laabam' On His Birthday

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is all set to have a busy year as he has signed up for several upcoming films in 2020. Yesterday, January 16, 2020, also happened to be the actor's 42nd birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Vijay Sethupathi treated his fans with posters for two of his upcoming films. First, he released the first-look for Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, after which he shared a second poster for Laabam.

Vijay Sethupathi shares the second poster for Laabam

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd Birthday: Lesser-known facts about the 'Super Deluxe' actor

Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a social activist in his upcoming drama film, Laabam. The first look poster for the film, which was shared by the actor a week ago, did a wonderful job of showcasing the film's themes as well as Vijay's activist look. The second poster, on the other hand, gives a very different glimpse of Vijay's character.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi to play the villain in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana's next

The first poster showed Vijay Sethypathi embodying the look of a common man who took on the role of an activist. However, the new poster now features him with a long and untamed beard, with his hair tied into a man-bun. Vijay sports an intimidating look in the new poster that once again exemplifies the film's serious nature.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's birthday: From '96' to 'Pizza', a list of the actor's best films

Laabam is still in the early stages of its filming and has not yet received a release date. The film is directed by S. P. Jananathan and is co-produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also feature the popular actor Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhanshika and Harish Uthaman will also play prominent roles in the film. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist of the movie.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's birthday: 'Vikram Vedha' & other unconventional roles of Makkal Selvan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.