Torrent Website Khatrimaza Leaks 'Kedarnath' Movie For Download

Torrent Websites like Khatrimaza allow users to download Bollywood movies and web series. The Khatrimaza torrent website provides pirated content to users and allows them to access content like latest movies, television shows, and web series. As of late, Sushant Singh Rajput’s films have been gaining huge popularity since the news of his sad demise has been out. The torrent website has leaked the 2018 Bollywood drama film Kedarnath on its website. Further, Kedarnath movie was linked on the website as soon as it was released in the theatres. Khatrimaza allows you to do the Kedarnath movie download on its website. Further, you can get Kedarnath full movie on various devices like computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Kedarnath movie:

The romantic drama Kedarnath was released in the year 2018. This film starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with this film. Kedarnath movie features a Hindu-Muslim love story. Further, it portrays how a Muslim pithoo saves a Hindu tourist from the Uttrakhand floods. This movie is based on a real incident i.e. the Uttrakhand floods. The songs of the film like Qaafirana and Namo Namo made it to the top listening charts. While Qaafirana was sung by the famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, the celebrated singer Amit Trivedi lent his voice to the song Namo Namo. Although the film received mixed reviews, it made 85.28 crores at the box office in India. Further, the film made 11.36 crores in the overseas market.

More about Torrent Website Khatrimaza:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s films have been gaining huge popularity since the news of his sad demise has been out. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film Dil Bechara, they are also binge-watching his old movies like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath. Recently, a lot of people have been looking for Kedarnath on Netflix but since it is not out yet, people have started looking for illegal alternatives. The torrent website Khatrimaza is one such portal that allows users to do the Kedarnath movie download.

The torrent website Khatrimaza promotes piracy in the United States of America as well. However, the content provided by Khatrimaza is illegal and is banned by the Government. The torrent website had started operations a few years back and has become quite popular since then. While its official website is khatrimaza.pink, users can also download the Khatrimaza Movies Android application on their devices.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered as a severe offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to promote or engage in piracy in any form.

