Mr Beast Burgers Now Available On UberEats, Here's What Netizens Have To Say

YouTube star and philanthropist Mr Beast is known for his crazy videos on YouTube that garner millions of views. Most of his videos revolve around him creating thousands of dollars worth of challenges. However, recently netizens on Twitter were confused when Mr Beast Burgers became available on Uber Eats. An extremely scrumptious menu was made available when they clicked upon seeing Mr Beast burger on Uber Eats. Read on to find out, is Mr Beast selling burgers.

Mr Beast Burgers on Uber Eats confused fans

On December 18 many Twitter users took to the platform to reveal that suddenly Mr Beast Burgers had become available on UberEats. When some Twitter users opened the menu, there were burgers named after Mr Beast’s teammates such as Karl’s Grilled Cheese, Chandler style, Chris Style and etc. Many were still confused if Mr Beast had really opened a Burger Chain.

Another Twitter user said that he was confused as to why so many Mr Beast Burgers were popping up around him, but he did not mention where the Mr Beast Burger Locations were. Some Twitter users went ahead and ordered the burgers and fries. Netizens who actually had the burger and fries claimed that it had turned out to be better than they had expected. Another Twitter user also hinted to the fact that Mr Beast Burger was quite expensive. Finally, one netizen found the actual location of the burger spot, in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

YOO when did @MrBeastYT open a burger chain pic.twitter.com/v5Rxju6yrK — Avery ðŸ³ï¸‍âš§ (@AveryTVLive) December 17, 2020

@MrBeastBurger hey just saw this pop up in university town center in Sarasota Florida, is this a random mr beast burger or like the mr beast burger cause I’m about to go ham on Instagram if it’s what I think it is — Jake Hudgeons (@jakehudge) December 17, 2020

@MrBeastYT so confused why there are so many mr beast burgers near me had to order — jimmy Callahan (@jimmyC6261) December 17, 2020

@MrBeastYT the burgers r good but where’s my money /: i need to pay for nursing school pic.twitter.com/qMnWlEvSbJ — baby gap (@earthboner) December 16, 2020

I’m so confused at what’s going on here! Looking at food on Uber here in #austin and saw a #mrbeast burger.. thought that was funny then noticed they had the names of everyone in the @MrBeastYT channel. When I look them up on google it’s a Hyatt? pic.twitter.com/kjEAfc3ktd — Tara Sage Scott (@staystrangesage) December 16, 2020

Mr Beast collaborates with Burger Boy

In November 2020, many Twitter users had posted revealing that Mr Beast had taken over a Burger Boy restaurant in Wilson, North Carolina and transformed it into MrBeast Burger. Although the YouTuber has not revealed anything yet, a Reddit post from a user named ‘Particular’ revealed that the charitable YouTuber’s Burger joint became the talk of the town. Residents of North Carolina knew something was up after Burger Boy shared an intriguing post on their Facebook account.

In the post, the fast-food restaurant owners wrote, “Our location was chosen to be the launch site of a special project, so for a day we will be transformed into a new dining experience. They will be filming so you stand a chance of making it into their video that will be viewed by millions. Tomorrow should be a day packed full of customers, and a lot of fun surprises.” Hence, it is highly likely that although Mr Beast has not revealed it yet, he has started a burger chain.

Meat me at the Mr. Beast Burger. pic.twitter.com/33ZffmQFU0 — TJ&E Cookbook ðŸŒ­ FUNDED! (@FunkyFreshBook) November 10, 2020

