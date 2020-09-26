Father Dresses Up Like Belle From Beauty And The Beast For His Daughter, Netizens Applaud

A heartwarming incident showing a father’s love for his daughter has left the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Twitter, the images show the father dressed up just like his daughter and the netizens cannot get enough of it. Applauding the father’s efforts to make his daughter happy, the netizens have deemed him as the ‘real life dream daddy’.

Epitome of a perfect father

The post contains two images. According to the caption, the father asked his daughter if he should dress up as a beast and surprisingly his daughter asked him to get a Belle costume and be dressed up like her. The father, Joey Dean, went forward with his daughter’s request and got himself a similar costume. In the first image, we can see his daughter dressed in a yellow dress and wearing a crown. The second image shows Dean wearing a yellow dress to look similar to his daughter.

Read: Wholesome Video Of Father-daughter Duo Playing In Puddle Leaves Netizens In Awe

I asked if I should dress up as the Beast and she told me I need a Belle dress too.. immediately ordered it. pic.twitter.com/o9zZKff30z — Joey Dean (@DoeyJean) September 23, 2020

Uploaded on September 23, the post has managed to gather 29.3K likes. Tweeples bombarded the comment section, praising the father. Few people have also Retweeted the video with their own caption. One Twitter user wrote, "This is the wholesome content we are all here for".

Read: 'Challenges Vs Courage': Video Shows Men Rowing Boat Against High Tide, Netizens Inspired

Chief,do anything to make the little princess happy — The T.Lamar🤴🏽 (@JhuNIyah) September 25, 2020

Lowkey this is a great neckline for you. Shows off your traps and shoulders lol — Caytie Briggs (@caytiebriggs) September 25, 2020

dude you and your daughter look amazing together

she's gonna grow up to be the swaggest kid on the block — Mythical @ ACAB (@Mythicalian) September 25, 2020

Father of the year pic.twitter.com/R4D01EVtxN — ElPadrino (@unDSthemkickz) September 23, 2020

Something I would do for my daughter https://t.co/74MH3HmDHl — 🇨🇺ŁÖVÉ🇯🇲 (@Flatlineme_) September 26, 2020

kind of dad i strive to be https://t.co/iQxp2SuCEX — jtfk. (@TehMagikerpz) September 25, 2020

A few days back, a video of a man playing with his daughter in a puddle took the internet by storm. The short clip shared by retired basketball player Rex Chapman shows a toddler asking her father to join her in the mud puddle. The little girl, dressing in a pink top and black pants, can be seen jumping when her slightly reluctant father joins her in the mischief. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying and laughing while playing in the mud puddle.

Read: Video Of ‘incredibly Beautiful’ Blue Snake Coiling Around Red Rose Leaves Netizens Amazed

Also Read: Twitter User Reveals Natraj-Apsara Pencils Were Owned By Same Company; Netizens 'shocked'

(Image Credits: Twitter/@DoeyJean)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.