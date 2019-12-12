The Debate
Rajinikanth's Birthday: Prominent Celebrities From South Wished The Legend On His Birthday

Others

Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Multiple celebrities from the south wished Thalaiva on his birthday from Dhanush to Parvati. Read below

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajinikanth

The legendary actor of the South, Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today. It is a well-known fact that he is one of the highest-earning actors in Asia. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the actor has worked in multiple movies in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English movies. The Government of India has awarded the actor with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and also with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his body of work and contribution to the Indian Cinema. Besides that, he was also presented with the Centennial Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 45th International Film Festival of India in 2014. A lot of actors from the South film industry took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on his 69th birthday.

A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) on

Check out some of the birthday wishes here:

 

Published:
