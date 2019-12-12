Rajinikanth's Birthday: Prominent Celebrities From South Wished The Legend On His Birthday

The legendary actor of the South, Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today. It is a well-known fact that he is one of the highest-earning actors in Asia. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the actor has worked in multiple movies in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English movies. The Government of India has awarded the actor with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and also with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his body of work and contribution to the Indian Cinema. Besides that, he was also presented with the Centennial Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 45th International Film Festival of India in 2014. A lot of actors from the South film industry took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on his 69th birthday.

Check out some of the birthday wishes here:

Happy birthday to the Baadshah of Indian cinema super star thalaivar @rajinikanth sir🙏👍😊 #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/z7u1sAD9Rh — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth sir. Am one of the millions of fans who have adored u from childhood and get inspired from every action of yours. Waiting to meet & talk to u once. Live long with all love & success sir. #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI #HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/DfiK56KZok — Parvati (@paro_nair) December 12, 2019

It's a shout out time for the emperor of the masses, the man of style, @rajinikanth The Superstar of all generations is filled with Charisma, Charm, & Style! Wishing this Extraordinary personality, a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdaySuperstar #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/av2tkZFIuk — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) December 12, 2019

