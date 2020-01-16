Naga Chaitanya's Estimated Net Worth And List Of Expensive Things He Owns

Naga Chaitanya is an Indian film actor who is one of the most loved and prominent actors in the Telugu cinema. He made his debut with the Telugu film Josh in 2009 and bagged the Best Male debut award in the South Filmfare Awards and in CineMAA Awards. He is the son of popular Telugu legend Akkineni Nagarjuna who is himself the son of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Take a look at the Manam actor's estimated income who is known for his movies like Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Premam, Savyasachi, and his recent flick Venky Mama.

Naga Chaitanya's net worth

The popular Telugu actor is said to have a net worth of $21 Million (Source: celebstrendingnow) that he has accumulated through his time being an actor in the South Indian cinema. The Premam actor is famous for his brand endorsements and his love for luxury bikes as well. Reportedly, he bought a Тrіumрh Тhruхtоn R for a whopping ₹11 lakhs. Along with this he also bought a Yamaha YZF R1 for the price of ₹12.50 lakhs (source: thenetworthportal). Naga Chaitanya is also immensely followed on social media making his followers count to 1.92 million in Twitter and 725k followers on Instagram. The actor blatantly accepts that he loves cars, movies, and maceoplex according to his Instagram and Twitter handle bio.

According to Forbes, his movie Premam that released in 2016 is said to have contributed to most of his earnings making major collections in the domestic and U.S. markets. The original budget of the movie was 4 crores ($601,000) and it earned a massive 60 crores ($9 million) collection in the worldwide markets. With Premam, he surpassed the collection of his Dhada movie that released in 2011 making Premam one of the top-grossing movies of his career. Post Premam, his movies Manam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, and Majili has contributed to his net worth.

Naga Chaitanya's movies

Naga Chaitanya’s latest film Venky Mama was released on December 13, 2019, where he was seen with his uncle Daggubati Venkatesh in this movie. The movie has been receiving great responses from fans as well as critics. Recently, Naga Chaitanya signed the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next film titled NC20.

