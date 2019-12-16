Naga Chaitanya To Play Lead In Director Parasuram's Next Film? Details Inside

Naga Chaitanya’s latest film Venky Mama was released on December 13, 2019. Naga was seen with his uncle Daggubati Venkatesh in this movie. The movie has been receiving great response from fans as well as critics and is doing good at the box office also. The fans are still enjoying Naga Chaitanya’s movie, but the star recently gave his fans a new gift in the form of another movie. Naga Chaitanya signed the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next film which is speculated to be titled #NC20. Here is all we know about it.

Chaitanya to play the lead role in Parasuram's next film

The upcoming film that Naga signed will reportedly be made under the banner of 14 Reels Plus which is headed by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. The production house tweeted, “Extremely delighted to announce our collaboration with @chay_akkineni garu and Parasuram garu for #NC20 😍😍😍”. The makers also added that the female lead of the film will also be announced in a short time. It is also speculated that this movie will be a remake of Bollywood film Chhichhore. The makers have not confirmed this news, but the fans are excited to see the star collaborating with Parasuram.

Extremely delighted to announce our collaboration with @chay_akkineni garu and Parasuram garu for #NC20 😍😍😍



More details soon! pic.twitter.com/9XGq7y7P0q — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) December 14, 2019

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for his next film with director Sekhar Kammula. The Telugu star will be seen with Sai Pallavi in a romantic-drama movie. He took to Instagram to share the picture of the script and said that his life-long dream of working with Sekar Kammula has come true.

