The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Naga Chaitanya To Play Lead In Director Parasuram's Next Film? Details Inside

Others

Naga Chaitanya has been signed by 14 Reels Plus Films to play the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next film. Read here to know in detail.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya’s latest film Venky Mama was released on December 13, 2019. Naga was seen with his uncle Daggubati Venkatesh in this movie. The movie has been receiving great response from fans as well as critics and is doing good at the box office also. The fans are still enjoying Naga Chaitanya’s movie, but the star recently gave his fans a new gift in the form of another movie. Naga Chaitanya signed the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next film which is speculated to be titled #NC20. Here is all we know about it.

Read Also| Rana Daggubati With Venky Mama Duo: Naga Chaitanya Recalls 'tough Task' Opposite Venkatesh

Chaitanya to play the lead role in Parasuram's next film

The upcoming film that Naga signed will reportedly be made under the banner of 14 Reels Plus which is headed by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. The production house tweeted, “Extremely delighted to announce our collaboration with @chay_akkineni garu and Parasuram garu for #NC20 😍😍😍”. The makers also added that the female lead of the film will also be announced in a short time. It is also speculated that this movie will be a remake of Bollywood film Chhichhore. The makers have not confirmed this news, but the fans are excited to see the star collaborating with Parasuram.

Read Also| Naga Chaitanya Starrer Venky Mama To Release On December 13, 2019, | Details Here

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for his next film with director Sekhar Kammula. The Telugu star will be seen with Sai Pallavi in a romantic-drama movie. He took to Instagram to share the picture of the script and said that his life-long dream of working with Sekar Kammula has come true.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni) on

Read Also| Coca Cola Pepsi - Brand New Song Featuring Venkatesh And Naga Chaitanya's 'bindass' Dance

Read Also| Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Share Their Adorable Vacation Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES