Naga Chaitanya's Fan Climbs 1000 Steps On Knees At Tirupati; Naga Is Speechless

Others

On the birthday of Naga Chaitanya, his fan climbed 1000 steps on his knees at the Tirupati Temple. Here is how Naga Chaitanya reacted towards it. Read more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is a popular actor well-known for his contribution to the South Indian Film industry. He made his debut in the 2009 movie Josh and since then the star has evidently garnered a loyal fan base. Naga Chaitanya recently celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 23, 2019. In the past, we have heard stories of fans surprising their favourite celebrities with something unusual. This year on his birthday something similar happened with the South superstar. So far many fans have done crazy things to express their love to their favourite actors. One such fan of Naga Chaitanya, reportedly named as Sagar, left the actor speechless by climbing 1,000 steps on his knees at the Tirupati Temple on the occasion of his birthday. Sagar took to Twitter to post the video of the same and the video has gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ| Naga Chaitanya Birthday: Movies Of The Actor That Are Unmissable

The reaction of Naga Chaitanya:

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday Wish For Husband Naga Chaitanya Screams Love

What is next in store for Naga Chaitanya?

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya reportedly will be next seen in the romantic movie NC 19. The movie is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is bankrolled by Sree Narayandas Narang and Sri P.Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie will also star Sai Pallavi in the lead role opposite Naga Chaitanya. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next project.

ALSO READ| Naga Chaitanya Birthday: 3 Pics Of Naga - Samantha Akkineni That Stole Our Hearts

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni Can't Stop Gushing Over Husband Naga Chaitanya's NC19 Poster

 

 

