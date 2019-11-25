Naga Chaitanya's Fan Climbs 1000 Steps On Knees At Tirupati; Naga Is Speechless

Naga Chaitanya is a popular actor well-known for his contribution to the South Indian Film industry. He made his debut in the 2009 movie Josh and since then the star has evidently garnered a loyal fan base. Naga Chaitanya recently celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 23, 2019. In the past, we have heard stories of fans surprising their favourite celebrities with something unusual. This year on his birthday something similar happened with the South superstar. So far many fans have done crazy things to express their love to their favourite actors. One such fan of Naga Chaitanya, reportedly named as Sagar, left the actor speechless by climbing 1,000 steps on his knees at the Tirupati Temple on the occasion of his birthday. Sagar took to Twitter to post the video of the same and the video has gone viral on social media.

@chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamnagarjuna

In the eve of Chaitanya Babu birthday,I completed 1000 steps with my knees for the wellbeing of Chaitanya Babu. Thanks to all akkineni fans of BOBBILI for their cooperation in this beautiful event. pic.twitter.com/HvbLyISwF4 — Sagar Nag1234 (@Nag1234Sagar) November 24, 2019

The reaction of Naga Chaitanya:

Sagar ! Don’t know what to say .. speechless .. thank you for this unconditional love ! Take care .. all of you inspire me to do better — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 24, 2019

What is next in store for Naga Chaitanya?

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya reportedly will be next seen in the romantic movie NC 19. The movie is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is bankrolled by Sree Narayandas Narang and Sri P.Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie will also star Sai Pallavi in the lead role opposite Naga Chaitanya. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next project.

