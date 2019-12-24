Nagarjuna Starts Shooting For His Next; Will Don The Cop Avatar Again

Reportedly, south actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has begun the shooting schedule for his upcoming untitled project. According to a report published by a leading news portal, he will be seen playing a ruthless cop. It states that the shoot began last week and the makers are yet to reveal the leading cast. Interestingly, he portrayed the character of a cop for his 2018 Telugu-release Officer too. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Verma.

Happy friendship day!!! Looking forward to seeing you this evening😊 pic.twitter.com/oTNHt3iCq2 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 4, 2019

READ | Nagarjuna Akkineni To Star In A Cop Drama Alongside Debut Director Solomon?

The report states that the film is directed by debutant Solomon and will have Nagarjuna stepping into the role of a cop. The project is being produced by Matinee Entertainment. According to the report, an official announcement about the project can be expected in a couple of weeks.

The Shiva actor also has a Tamil project in his kitty. According to many other reports, he recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial. Reportedly, he will essay a pivotal character in the film. However, the other reports making rounds on the table state that the project has been delayed and Nagarjuna had used the dates he had set aside for this project.

READ | Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna To Play This Role In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt-starrer?

The Ragada actor is also expected to begin work on the sequel to his Telugu blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. The comedy-drama that released in 2016 revolves around a widow, who decides to seek the help of her husband’s spirit to fix her son’s marriage. The Kalyan Krishna directorial, which features Nagarjuna in the character of Bangarraju, ends with the hint of a sequel.

The 60-year-old actor was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, along with Rakul Preet Singh. The rom-com drama directed by Rahul Ravindran tanked at the box-office. Apart from films, he hosted the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. In a media interaction, while talking about the experience, he had said that the show has helped him connect with large audiences on a personal level.

READ | Nagarjuna Reveals How He Was Clueless About Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya Relationship And Then This Family Member Spilled The Beans

READ | Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja React On The Hyderabad Encounter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.