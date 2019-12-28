Nagarjuna Akkineni Turns NIA Agent For Ashishor Solomon's 'Wild Dog'; First Look Revealed

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most loved and followed actors of south India. The actor recently posted a few details about his upcoming film. He will be playing the role of an NIA officer in the movie. He also expressed his excitement for the project in the post.

Nagarjuna to be seen as an NIA officer in his next

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently posted on his official Twitter handle about his upcoming film. He also posted the first look of his character. In the picture posted, Nagarjuna can be seen wearing a life vest or bullet vest in the picture. The picture indicates that the actor is in the middle of an operation. Nagarjuna’s vest has the letters NIA written on it. In the caption for the post, he wrote how excited he is to be a part of the film and play the character. He said that the film is inspired from real-life incidents. He has also mentioned new age technicians and new format film making and how one never stops learning. He can also be seen excited about the year 2020. He also revealed the name of the film Wild Dog in a hashtag. Have a look at the post here.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

Read Nagarjuna Clears The Air After Rumours Of I-T Raids On Him, Other Tollywood Stars Surface

Also read Nagarjuna Akkineni To Star In A Cop Drama Alongside Debut Director Solomon?

About Wild Dog

According to a report by a leading media portal, the film Wild Dog is being directed by Ashishor Solomon. It is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. The film is reportedly based on real-life incidents. There have also been reports about the first schedule of the film being finished. Nagarjuna Akkineni will play the role of ACP Vijay Varma, who is in charge of the case. The makers have, however, not given out the details around the film.

Read Nagarjuna Starts Shooting For His Next; Will Don The Cop Avatar Again

Also read Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja React On The Hyderabad Encounter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.