Nani's 'HIT' Film Trailer Releases, Vishwak Sen Delivers A Power-packed Performance

The trailer of Vishwak Sen’s new movie HIT was launched today, February 19, 2020. This crime thriller is being anticipated to be a potential hit. Keep reading to know more details about this crime-thriller starring Vishwak Sen and produced by Nani.

'HIT' deemed to be Nani’s potential hit

HIT is popularly considered to be one of the most awaited movies of 2020. This Telugu language film is a crime thriller starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The film is based on the disappearance of a young girl named Preethi.

This crime-thriller marks Nani’s second stint as a producer. Nani turned a producer with his 2018 released film Awe. The film starred actor Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Kajal played the role of a woman who suffered from multiple split personality disorder.

Talking about the HIT trailer, this Nani-produced film’s trailer starts with a young girl named Preethi disappearing. The trailer then follows the after-effects of this disappearance. Soon, the lead actor Vishwak Sen is introduced as an investigative officer.

Vishwak Sen’s character works for the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). This investigative team’s name stands as an explanation for the film’s name. The HIT trailer also highlights that Vishwak’s character is suffering from some past trauma. Sen’s character has been shown to have panic attacks on multiple occasions thus confirming it to be a hindrance for him during his job.

This Nani produced film also stars Ruhani Sharma and Murali Sharma alongside Vishwak Sen. HIT has been directed by debutant director Sailesh Kolanu. Many fans are deeming this film will go on to be a hit. This prediction is being based on the response received by Nani’s film Awe. Watch the HIT trailer here.

Image Courtesy: Vishwak Sen Instagram

