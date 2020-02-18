Dhanush's Film 'Pattas' To Release In Telugu On THIS Date, Reveals Producer Satish Kumar

Popular Tamil film, Pattas, is reported to be getting a Telugu release. The Telugu version of Pattas is titled, Local Boy. While the original film was produced by T. G. Thyagarajan and G. Saravanan under their banner Sathya Jyothi Films, the Telugu version is produced by Satish Kumar. In a recent interview, producer Kumar revealed the reason for the crossover and also the release date of Local Boy. Here is all you need to know.

Pattas Telugu version's release date out

In the interview published on an online portal, the producer revealed that the movie has a universal plot that makes it easy to relate and understand. He seemed confident when he exclaimed the movie would reap the same success as the Tamil version. In the interview, Kumar revealed that Pattas Telugu version is slated to hit the marquee on February 28, 2020.

Pattas, starring Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, and Naveen Chandra in the lead, narrates the action-pack tale of a family who practices an ancient fight form- Adimurai. The RS Durai Senthilkumar directorial released in Pongal 2020, managed to break a few records at the Tamil box office. Here is the trailer of the Pattas, check it out:

Meanwhile, Dhanush is reportedly shooting for Kartik Subbaraj's untitled directorial in London. The upcoming movie stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George in the lead and it is bankrolled by S Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios. The upcoming Dhanush-Kartik Subbaraj film will reportedly have music composed by Santosh Narayanan. If the reports are to go by, Shreyaas Krishna will be handling the camera, and Vivek Harshan will be editing the upcoming Tamil film. The Tamil movie is slated to hit the marquee in May 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dhanush Instagram)

