Nithiin To Star In Telugu Remake Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Andhadhun'

Telugu actor Nithiin has been in the spotlight ever since he joined the industry. The actor seems to be one of the finest actors in the Telugu industry. The Bheeshma actor created a lot of buzz when he got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Nithiin to feature in Telugu remake of Andhadhun

According to reports, Nithiin is all set to surprise his fans by starring in the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The project is yet to be titled and even cast and script of the movie is still under the wraps. According to a leading entertainment portal, the Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun have been purchased for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies. The production banner is managed by his father.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Happiness For Nithiin And Shalini’s Engagement

According to reports, Merlapaka Gandhi will be directing this amazing remake. The director is well-known for directing some blockbuster Telugu hit movies like Venkatadri Express and Express Raja. The details of the project and production are yet to be revealed. The exact release date of the movie is also not yet out but the audience can expect the release in a couple of months. Meanwhile, Andhadhun is a Bollywood hit that features Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and was a huge hit in 2019.

Also Read | Nithiin Pops The Question To Shalini As He Goes Down On 'one Leg'; Details Inside

On the professional front, Nithiin is currently waiting for the release of his Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which will also feature Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. Apart from this, Nithiin also has Rang De and another untitled movie with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty. He is currently busy shooting for Rang De, which also features Keerthy Suresh. Giving hits for quite some time, fans have high hopes with Nithiin in Bheeshma, which is directed by Venky Kudumula and is slated to release by this week.

Also Read | Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Date Postponed? Details Inside

Also Read | Who Is Nithiin? All You Need To Know About The 'Bheeshma' Actor's NET WORTH And Movies

Image Courtesy: Nithiin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.