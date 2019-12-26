Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Christmas Moments Scream Love, See Pictures

South stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are among the most popular celebrity couples in the South Indian industry. The couple often posts pictures showing affection towards each other. Be it vacations or surprise parties for each other, the duo is known to give major couple goals to their fans. Vignesh, the filmmaker recently shared some romantic photos with his beau Nayanthara on Christmas eve. The duo’s social media PDA is all over the internet as they looked extremely adorable in the pictures.

Vignesh shared a picture with his ladylove Nayanthara and put up a GIF sticker of Merry Christmas. The duo is seen twinning with each other as they both have gone for white outfits. Another picture shared by the filmmaker has a cute moment of the couple where they are seen hugging each other while Nayanthara holds a mobile phone with the couple’s picture on the screen. In the caption of the picture, Vignesh poured in wishes for his fans and wished Merry Christmas to all his fans and asked them to spread happiness. He also wrote that even during the toughest times, one should try to manage a smile and look for moments to cherish. Take a look at the posts below.

On the professional front

Nayanthara will be seen in the upcoming movie Darbar. The film is all set to hit screens during Pongal 2020. Nayanthara has also collaborated with Vignesh for their upcoming film, Netrikann. Vignesh makes his debut as a producer under his production banner named Rowdy Pictures.

