Naagin 4 Written Update: Naagin Nayantara's Attempt To Kill Dev

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Written update of Naagin 4

At the beginning of the episode, Dev was seen getting stuck in the car, while the car was lifted by the giant snake. In the temple, the snake came out of the havan fire scaring everyone around it. The snake dropped out of Dev’s car on the ground again and crawled far. Manas, Harsh and others got down from the car seeing Dev’s car. They came to him and Dev told that he felt he was in the air and the car was moving up due to the storm. He asked about Maa’s address. Rohan told him that he had talked to Maa already. Dev said Maa would never permit him to come to India. They convinced Dev to come to the farmhouse.

Dev and others came to the farmhouse. They teased Manas asking him to enjoy this moment before marriage. Nayantara was already there and looked at them. She called Kanika and asked her to not go inside. Nayantara advised her to make an excuse and leave. Kanika asked Vrinda to not tell Manas that she was there and asked her to go.

Vishali told Akash and others that Dev was in India. Vishali told him that he was in danger and mentioned ashlesha nakshatra. She asked Pandit Ji to give mantra for his protection. Nayantara became a snake and hit on the window glass. The glass pieces fell on his face.

Vishali asked Akash to find out if Dev was in a problem. Pandit Ji told that he iwass going to temple as Dev’s grah seemed bad. Baa and Akash accompanied Pandit Ji. Vishali told Ira, Ketki, Madhav, and others that the naagin has returned. The snakes continued to fight with each other. Vrinda’s mother told her husband about whatever had happened in the past.

