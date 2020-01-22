Nayanthara's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Diana Mariam Kurian, widely known as Nayanthara, is a popular Indian actor known for her works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya and Telugu with Lakshmi. Both of these films were successful. The 35-year-old actor is now popular in the South Indian film industry and has worked in several acclaimed films like Raja Rani and Aramm.

Nayanthara is considered to be amongst the most talented and popular female superstars of the Tamil film industry. If you are looking to watch some really good South Indian movies, you should consider giving Nayanthara's movies a try. The actor has a bunch of movies up her sleeve in 2020. Let’s check out Nayanthara's upcoming movies in 2020. Here is a complete list of her new projects:

Netrikann

Netrikann is a Tamil drama movie, directed by Milind Rau. The movie stars Nayanthara in the lead role. This thriller film is going to be released in April this year.

Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama movie directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The movie is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International. RJ Balaji has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the movie. The movie stars Nayantara and RJ Balaji in the lead roles.

Kottayam Kurbana

Kottayam Kurbana is an upcoming Malayalam movie. Helmed by Mahesh Vettiyar, the movie stars Nayantara in the lead role and is a woman-centric film. The cinematography of Kottayam Kurbana is conducted by Madhu Neelakantan. It will be released in April this year.

Auto Jaani

Auto Jaani is an upcoming Telugu action movie, which is going to be directed by Puri Jagannadh. The cast of Auto Jaani includes popular actors Chiranjeevi and Nayantara. The movie will be released in December this year.

