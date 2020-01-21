The Debate
Rajinikanth And Nayanthara Starrer 'Darbar' Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

Others

Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' dominates the box office in the 11 days of its release in India and overseas. Read to know about Darbar box office collection.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth’s much anticipated action-thriller Darbar was finally released on January 9, 2020. The actor has managed to set the box-office on fire with his latest cop avatar. Fans from all over the world have received the film with open arms. The film also stars other South superstars like Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and even Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty as the antagonist.

Rajinikanth's Darbar enters the Rs 200 crore club:

According to reports, Darbar movie has crossed Rs 200 crore gross earnings worldwide in just 11 days since its release. In Tamil Nadu, the movie has approximately made around Rs 80 crore collection till now. While the movie has managed to earn Rs 8 crore in Kerala and Rs 19 crore in Karnataka. Meanwhile in Telugu states the movie has box office collection of around Rs 20 crore and has made Rs 8 crore from the Hindi version reportedly. The overseas market of the movie has approximately collected Rs 70 crore as per the reports.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Dominates Box Office In Week One Of Its Release

AR Murugadoss directed Darbar has made box office collections of more than Rs 200 crore at the box office, making it the fifth Rajinikanth starrer after Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Petta to achieve the rare feat.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar': Makers Lodge Complaint Against Local TV For Airing Pirate Version

 

Also Read | 'Darbar' Starring Rajinikanth Crosses ₹150 Crores At The Box Office

Despite opening to very average reports from audiences and critics alike, Darbar managed to register big numbers at the ticket window. Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of an angry police officer who sets out to avenge his daughter. The movie marked the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. It marks the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Also Read | 'Darbar' Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-starrer Performing Well Even After 4 Days

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
