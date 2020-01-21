Nayanthara's Critically Acclaimed Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Nayanthara is amongst the most talented and popular female superstars of Tamil film industry. She is considered to be the only female actor of the regional industry who can dominantly and single-handedly make a movie a blockbuster. The actor is compared to the legendary superstar Rajnikanth. While mentioning her excellence in the showbiz, one can never forget some of her astonishing performances and movies that were not only loved by the masses but also critically acclaimed by many.

Aramm

Nayanthara has performed exceptionally as an actor when she adorned the role of Madhivadhani, an IAS officer. The movie is directed by Gopi Nainar and follows a unique storyline. The plot revolves around a District Collector in India who deals with water shortage problems in a small village. The story escalates when she realizes the suffering of the residents and starts fighting for their betterment. The movie earned 7.9 stars on the official site of IMDb.

Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's net-worth will leave you spell-bound

Raja Rani

The plot of the movie is about two people who dislike each other but are forced to marry each other. However, things take a turn when the couple suffers a sudden tragedy. The movie released on September 27, 2013. Nayanthara played the role of Regina in the film. Nayanthara was praised for her role in the film. The romantic movie earned 7.6 stars on the official site IMDb.

Also Read | Nayanthara finally speaks up about her romantic love affair with Vignesh Shivan

Maya

In the year 2015, Nayanthara was seen in a neo-noir horror flick Maya. Nayanthara was praised for her realistic portrayal of her characters of Apsara Arjun and Maya Mathews. The film garnered critical appraisal for the storyline. It went on to become one of the top-grossing films of the year. It was Nayanthara's 50th film, and also one of the best horror films in Tamil cinema. By earning 7.7 stars on IMDb, the movie is amongst the best of her movies.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's co-star Nayanthara to portray the role of an architect in 'Darbar'?

Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Christmas moments scream love, see pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.