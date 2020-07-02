Neha Sharma Bags The Lead For Hindi Adaptation Of Hungarian Film 'Liza, The Fox-Fairy'

Recently, a leading entertainment portal published a report, which spilled the beans around Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's upcoming project. Along with the actor, the report also quoted programming head of ZEE5 India, Aparna Acharekar. The report stated that Neha Sharma will be seen essaying the lead in the upcoming flick, which will be Hindi adaptation of Hungarian black comedy, Liza, The Fox-Fairy.

Neha Sharma's next project

The report mentioned that the upcoming Hindi adaptation is titled Aafat-e-Ishq. Elaborating about the same, Neha Sharma asserted that Aafat-e-Ishq will be a fresh dark comedy with a hint of supernatural to it which will act as a catalyst throughout the film. Sharma also said that she loved the Hungarian version and she had tried to take influence from it. She concluded saying that she is looking at making it in her own way. The film has all the elements of fun, love, lust, horror which make it an intrigue upcoming watch to look out for, added the 32-year-old actor.

On the other side, Ashima Avasthi, vice-president & head, Zee Studios Originals, also talked about the upcoming flick. She described the movie as a complete emotional roller-coaster ride of love, lust, intrigue and mystery that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Aparna Acharkar was quoted saying that Zee Studios Originals is excited to partner with ZEE5 to bring this black comedy to the audiences soon while informing that Aafat-e-Ishq will start streaming later this year.

Details of Hindi remake of Liza, The Fox-Fairy

It will be directed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced under the production banner of Zee Studios. Along with Neha Sharma, the star cast of the film will also include Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode and Pravessh Rana. Aafat-e-Ishq will follow a woman's quest for true love. But the tables will turn when she will find herself as a prime suspect under multiple deaths while an ancient curse looming large, threatens to destroy everything and everyone around her.

Talking about Neha Sharma's professional front, she was last seen in the web-series Illegal. The crime-thriller series bagged praises from the audience. Actor Hrithik Roshan, among many other stars, praised Neha's performance in the series.

