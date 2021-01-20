Nicole Guerriero's Journey From A Bartender To Makeup Artist, Read To Know

28-year-old Nicole Guerriero has taken over the internet with her makeup and hairstyle videos. She is a beauty guru who lives in St Petersburg. Beauty gurus keep posting content related to beauty, makeup and hairstyle hacks and tutorials on the internet. Nicole also uploads product reviews on her YouTube channel. For those wanting to know about Nicole Guerriero, read on.

What happened to Nicole Guerriero?

Nicole Guerriero is someone who is well versed in everything related to makeup and beauty. She has garnered over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube. She gives tips as to how one can wear makeup flawlessly. She also has a beauty blog where she updates her fans and followers of the latest fashion trends as well. The name of her blog is ‘Naturally Nicole’.

According to a report by The Famous People, she started making videos alongside working as a bartender. Her videos started getting attention almost after a year. What sets her videos apart is the fun quotient in them. They are always filled with some quirkiness of Nicole. She was interested in makeup ever since she was a little girl. But her mother did not allow her to use makeup until she was 16 years old.

In her first video, she talked about where she brings her new clothes from at an affordable price. She then gradually began making tutorials about various types of makeup regimes. Nicole hit a slump before she hit 40,000 subscribers. She had even decided to quit but after she hit 40,000 subscribers, her career turned upside down. In 2013, Ryan Seacrest’s website voted her at the Favourite YouTube Beauty Guru. Her career has soared post that achievement.

Some of the most popular of Nicole's videos are HOW TO: From Brown Hair to Rihanna Red Without Bleaching which has over 4.4 million views on YouTube, Kylie Jenner inspired makeup which has 3.1 million views and HOW TO: Style Effortless Beach Waves which has 3.1 million views on YouTube. She has uploaded a fun video when her boyfriend Jeremy Keating does her makeup. Nicole also uploads her Haloween looks and a step-by-step tutorial on how she achieved that look as well.

Is Nicole Guerriero engaged or married?

Nicole was born in Tampa on March 4, 1986. She, then, relocated to California with her boyfriend Jeremy Keating. She has not yet revealed if the two are engaged or getting married anytime soon. They only publicly revealed their relationship in 2012.

Image courtesy- @nicoleguerriero Instagram

