Niecy Nash And Wife Jessica Betts' Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Here

Niecy Nash, an American comedian-actor-television host has carved a niche for herself with her indelible on-screen performances in several shows and movies. Jessica Betts, on the other hand, is an electric-acoustic artist-singer. The duo tied a knot on September 1. Here's a look at Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts' net worth.

Niecy Nash's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Niecy Nash's net worth is Rs 29 crore ($4 million). Niecy Nash's income is apprehensive of her several appearances in films and television shows. She is best known for her performance in the sitcoms like Reno 911, That's So Raven, The Bernie Mac Show and others. She was last in the American comedy-drama titled Claws, 2019.

Jessica Betts' net worth

As per the report of Gossip Gist, singer Jessica Bett's net worth is Rs 1.47 crore ($200K) as of 2020. She kick-started her career after she signed to Stonecreek Records, BOYZ 2 MEN's label in 1998. In 2005, Jessica Betts was crowned as the winner in the live television finale of The Road To Stardom.

Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts' combined net worth

On one hand, Niecy Nash's net worth is reported to be Rs 29 crore ($4 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, wife Jessica Betts' net worth is estimated to be Rs 1.47 crore ($200K) as of 2020. By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that the couple, Nash and Betts' combined net worth is staggering.

On September 1, 2020, Niecy Nash broke the big news of her marriage with singer Jessica Betts on Twitter. The 50-year-old shared a picture with her bride and tweeted, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts. #LoveWins."

As seen in the picture, while Nash pulled off a lavish white gown, Betts sported a cream suit. The duo held each other's hands and flaunted their rings. By the looks it, the duo got hitched in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony. Both the stars shared a slew of pictures from their romantic affair.

