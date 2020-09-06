Ever Guessed The 'Krrish' Headliners' Net Worth? Read Details About Roshan Family's Income

While Rakesh Roshan is a popular filmmaker in Bollywood, his son Hrithik Roshan too has emerged to be a massive icon in the Hindi film industry. Belonging to the same happy, when one produces and directed big-budgeted movies, the other has several unconventional roles to his credit and is one of the highest-paid actors of the Hindi film fraternity. Here’s taking a closer look at what the father-son duo’s net worth looks when combined.

Hrithik Roshan’s net worth

It isn’t a hidden fact that Hrithik dominated the box office in 2019 with the release of Super 30 and War. As per the online database IMDb, Super 30 went on to mint $24,701,637 at the box office, while War garnered a whopping $6,71,79,155. Both the movies ended up in moving up Hrithik Roshan’s place in Forbes 2019 edition. In 2019, the actor’s earning stood at an estimated Rs. 58.73 crores, which was comparatively much higher than in 2018.

Hrithik, who delivered some outstanding films over the years, only earned Rs. 19.56 crores in 2018. The actor did not sign up any new projects in 2018 which resulted in a drop in his income. However, he still managed to be one of the highest-paid actors in 2018 due to advertising brand value and brand promotions. His estimated endorsement value is estimated to be worth $38.9 million.

Rakesh Roshan’s net worth

Award-winning director Rakesh Roshan directed his first feature film Khudgarz back in 1987. Since then he has released several unconventional movies like Koi… Mil Gaya, Krissh and more. In the year 2010, he released his Bollywood/Hollywood crossover film Kites which was re-released by American director Brett Ratner. The celebrity owns several luxurious cars & lives an enviable lifestyle. In 2019, Rakesh’s net worth was estimated to be $1 million. However, in 2020, according to IMDb, his net worth is estimated to be $5 million approximately.

