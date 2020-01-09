Nilesh Jalamkar's Hit Marathi Films That You Just Cannot Miss

Nilesh Jalamkar is a famed Indian actor and director who has worked primarily in Marathi cinema. The director is known best for his technical nuances and the fantasy concepts that he incorporates in his movies. He is also one of the few filmmakers in India who has had immense success in the fantasy genre.

Let us take a quick look back at some of the best films directed by Nilesh Jalamkar.

Debu (2010)

Nilesh Jalamkar started off his directorial career in 2010 with Debu, which proved to be a groundbreaking film for the director. The film follows the life of Saint Gadge Maharaj, who was a mendicant-saint and social reformer from Maharashtra that offered his selfless service to mankind in order to bring the desired changes to the society.

Debu saw Mohan Joshi portray the lead character of Gadgebaba in the movie. It also featured Ravindra Berde, Ravi Patwardhan, Madhu Kambikar, Ashwini Ekbote, Rupali Bhosale, and Bharat Ganeshpure. The film’s story has also been penned by Nilesh Jalamkar.

Mahanayak Vasant Tu (2015)

This is a biopic film based on the life journey of Vasantrao Naik, beginning from childhood to his political career. Chinmay Mandlekar has portrayed the character of the lead. The film also stars Kalyani Bhagwat, Yogesh Bhalekar, and Parag Bohodkar. Nilesh Jalamkar is both the writer and director for the film.

Nagpur Adhiveshan (2016)

Nagpur Adhiveshan is based on the political situation in Nagpur. It is centred around two officials who must organise an annual political event in Nagpur against all odds. The political-drama was well received by viewers where Ajinkya Deo was highly praised for his performance in the film. It also features Makarand Anaspure, Deepali Jagtap, and Bharat Ganeshpure, among others.

Aasud (2019)

The film throws light on the fight of a common man against the system. It dives into the farmer’s issues and the corrupt system of the country. It opens with leading man Amitriyaan Ami, who plays the lead as Shivaji Patil, fighting for the poor against the authorities. The movie is high on action and conveys a gripping tale of the current period. It also stars Amitriyan Patil, Rashmi Rajput, and Madhav Abyankar. This political drama deserves a watch.

Image credits: Nilesh Jalamkar Facebook page

