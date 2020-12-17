Jake Paul Throws Water Balloons At Conor McGregor’s Teammate Dillon Danis To Escalate Feud

Just a few hours after calling out Conor McGregor in a profanity-laced rant, Jake Paul has dragged McGregor’s long-time teammate and coach Dillon Danis into the feud by launching a water balloon attack on him. In a video posted by Paul on Twitter, the YouTuber can be seen sitting in the back of a truck, which slowly drives up to Dillon Danis and his teammates who were filming on the streets. Paul then begins throwing water balloons at Danis, who dodged few balloons while running towards the truck.

However, before Dillon Danis can catch up, the truck speeds away, with Paul yelling obscenities at the Bellator MMA fighter. “Hey look, it’s Conor McGregor’s b*tch right there,” yells Paul, who challenged Conor McGregor to a boxing bout after defeating NBA vat Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Tyson vs Jones Jr event. “P***y. F**k you, b***h! You’re a b***h,” he added. After a few hours, Dillon Danis hit back at Jake Paul with a sarcastic tweet.

Also Read l Nate Diaz, Dana White react to Jake Paul calling out McGregor in profanity-laced rant

Also Read l Jake Paul calls out “scared” Conor McGregor, offers him $50 million to fight: WATCH

Jake Paul insults Conor McGregor

A day ago, Jake Paul took aim at Conor McGregor while accusing him of dodging a bout. In that video, Paul claimed that he’s ready to offer McGregor $50 million for a boxing match, while insulting his fiancé Dee Devlin, and UFC president Dana White. “My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered. But, you're scared to fight me, Conor,” he said.

Also Read l Jake Paul says he was “selected by the gods to be the new Floyd Mayweather”

In the video, Jake Paul also compared his boxing record to McGregor’s, stating that he’s more superior that the UFC megastar. While Jake Paul holds a professional record of 2-0, Conor McGregor lost his first and only bout to legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, it has to be noted that Paul is yet to face a full-fledged boxer in his career. His last two wins came against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, respectively, who don’t have a boxing background.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, fought Floyd Mayweather, who is hailed as the greatest boxer of his generation. And although he lost, he gave Money Man a tough competition, even winning initial rounds of the 2017 bout, before getting stopped in the tenth. Because of this, the former UFC champion is a fan favourite, in the ongoing war between him and the YouTuber.

Also Read l Jake Paul made whopping “eight-figures” from the Nate Robinson fight: Watch

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Twitter