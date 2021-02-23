Nissan Kicks Commercial Song - Which Is The Viral Song That Nissan Promoted?

Nissan launched its all-new collection of Nissan Kicks in late-2018, which became a hit. Owing to the catchy tune that played in the background, the commercial became an instant hit. The song quickly made its way into people's workout playlists while also picking up on YouTube. Here's everything you need to know about the viral Nissan Kicks commercial song.

Also Read - NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars; Netizens Share Hilarious Memes To Celebrate

Also Read - Titanic's 'awful' Alternate Ending Leaves Fans Wishing They 'never Saw It': Watch

Nissan Kicks Commercial Song - What is the viral song that Nissan promoted?

The lo-fi electronic music played in the commercial is It's Strange by Louis the Child ft. K.Flay. The song was originally released in 2016 but got popularized in late-2018. What's funny is that many people drew a resemblance of the music to the standard ringtones auto filed in mobiles. Netizens collectively agreed that the song would have easily passed off as a mobile commercial if they hadn't seen the context of the ad. Have a listen -

Netizens have, ever since, flooded the comment section with references to Nissan. Out of all the things one could find unpredictable, getting famous because of a car commercial has to bag the top spot. Louis the Child is a North Shire-based DJ duo best known for their singles Weekend, Better Not, Little Things and Fire. They are the pioneers of the "Spacetastic Groove" music genre. EDM had become a phenomenon in the mid-2000s due to the likes of bands like Daft Punk, Disclosure and Louis the Child among others. Today, with artists like Ariana Grande setting foot in the mainstream, pop music has become relevant again although fragments of EDM still remain.

The Nissan commercial began with a young man grooving to the aforementioned song on the top of a terrace. As he flaunted his dance moves, enjoying the song on full volume with headphones as the saviour, he sat on a nearby chair that eventually turned itself into a Nissan car. The commercial spoke of many things including that its music system is as efficient as a headphone is to a person. Nissan promoted 3 advertisements for their latest Kicks addition but this one became the most popular because of the song choice.

Also Read - Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Also Read - Who Is The Girl In The New Nissan Ad Commercials? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.