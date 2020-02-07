Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Date Postponed? Details Inside

Tollywood star Nithiin’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a long time. There were rumours that the actor is soon going to tie knots with his long time partner Shalini in Dubai. However, as per recent reports, Nithiin’s wedding has been postponed.

It was reported previously, that the wedding ceremony will take place on April 15, 2020 and that only close friends and family will be attending the event. The news, however, is not yet confirmed officially either by Nithiin or Shalini yet. But as per latest reports, the wedding date has now been shifted to May.

It is also rumoured that their marriage is an arranged-love marriage. Fans know that Nithhiin and Shalini have known each other for around 4 years. It is said, that both of their families agreed for their marriage as soon as the duo revealed their love for each other. A few reports previously also suggested that Nithiin’s parents have already started making wedding arrangements. They have even booked the Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai for the wedding.

Nithiin has also given hints about his wedding plans during an interview last year with a media portal. The actor revealed that he will get married in 2020. Fans desperately want to know when is the wedding and are waiting for the actor to announce it.

What is next in store for Nithiin?

On the professional front, Nithiin will be next seen in Bheeshma. Helmed by Venky Kudumula, the movie is bankrolled by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Along with Nithiin, Bheeshma also features Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on February 21, 2020.

