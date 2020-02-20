Nithiin Starrer 'Bheeshma' To Change Title On Account Of Hurting Religious Sentiments?

Actors Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are very popular in the south Indian entertainment industry, especially among the fans of Tollywood. There is a buzz about the two being cast together in an upcoming film titled Bheeshma. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on February 21st, 2020. There have been reports coming in that the title of the movie might need to be changed before the movie gets released.

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Bheeshma hurts religious sentiments?

It has been reported by a leading media portal that Nithiin starrer Bheeshma will have to change its title as it has been hurting the religious sentiments of people. As stated in a report, the makers of the movie have been told to change the title of the movie as the name used in the title is the name of a warrior Bheeshma Pitamah from the ancient Indian epic, Mahabharata.

In the ancient epic, Bheeshma Pitamah practised celibacy throughout his life whereas, in the movie, the leading character is shown as a lover boy. But no official statement regarding any change has been issued by the filmmakers or the actors. This has raised a lot of speculation as to will the moviemakers have to change the film title a day before the film release?

Last year, another film was asked to change its title due to the same reasons. Varun Tej starrer Valmiki, the makers of this film were asked by a certain community to change the title of the film on account of hurting their religious sentiments.

The members of the community had filed a petition in court stating that they did not want Varun Tej’s movie to get released with the original title, that was – Valmiki. The petition was filed in Telangana High Court which took strict action and issued a notice asking the filmmakers to retitle the film’s name immediately. The notice was released just hours before the movie release, following which, Valmiki was retitled as Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The change in the title did not affect the business of the movie in any manner.

