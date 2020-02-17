Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Happiness For Nithiin And Shalini’s Engagement

South Indian actor Nithiin finally got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on Saturday. The couple decided to take the step after being together for almost four years. The actor shared the pictures on social media and was welcomed with many congratulatory messages.

When Tollywood actor Nithiin announced his engagement on social media, he received many congratulatory messages. Fans and friends of the couple dropped in their good wishes for the couple. However, one particular wish that he received stood out among the rest.

Kaththi actor Samantha Akkineni took to social media to share her well-wishes for the couple. She reposted the picture by Nithiin and expressed her happiness about the news. She also told the actor that he “deserves all the happiness in the world.”

Here is Nithiin’s original post:

Pelli panulu started..

Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️

Need ur blessings...🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/bQ3zXUO7s6 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

So insanely happy for you @actor_nithiin 🤗you deserve all the happiness in the world . https://t.co/4HQI0acy9A — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 16, 2020

The engagement ceremony of Nithiin and his longtime girlfriend Shalini was a very intimate affair. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. The engagement took place in Hyderabad.

There have been certain reports that the couple will be tying the knot in April 2020. Reportedly, the wedding will be a grand affair. According to reports, it will take place in Dubai and approximately 50-60 people will be in attendance.

The pre-wedding festivities have already started. Reportedly, a grand wedding reception for the couple will take place on April 16, 2020. However, there have also been rumours that the wedding has been shifted to May. However, no official confirmation has been received on the same.

On the professional front, Nithiin will be next seen in Bheeshma. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Nithiin will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

