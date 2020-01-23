Nivin Pauly's Movies From The Last Decade That Are A Must-watch

Nivin Pauly is one of the finest actors in the Malayalam movie industry. He is also amongst the best producers in the cinema world. Having won various awards and a million hearts, Nivin is a very well-known face in this generation. It was in the year 2010, that he made his debut as a lead actor. Over the years, the actor has grown to be a star who could take an entire movie on his shoulders and draw a huge crowd to the theatres. However, he had to wait till 2012, to get his first solo blockbuster in the form of Thattathin Marayathu. Since then, he has had his own share of ups and downs before establishing himself as one of the most dependable stars of the industry. As we step into a new decade, here are the best movies of Nivin Pauly from the last decade to watch-

Nivin Pauly's best movies from the last decade

Thattathin Marayathu (2012)

Thattathin Marayathu is a Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial. The movie had Nivin Pauly, Isha Talwar, and Srinda Ashab, in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the struggles faced when a Hindu man, who falls in love with a Muslim woman and the disapproval of her family. This film was the game-changer in the career of Nivin Pauly. The actor got that much-needed image makeover with this film. The movie struck the right chords with the audiences and went on to gross approximately ₹18 crores at that time.

Premam (2015)

Premam is an Alphonse Puthren directorial. The movie cast includes Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a young man, who has three opportunities to find love. Premam, by far is the biggest hit in the career of Nivin Pauly, so far. The film was received extremely well by the audiences of all sections, without any linguistic barriers. The film made above ₹60 crores at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest hits in Malayalam.

Action Hero Birju (2010)

Action Hero Birju is an Abrid Shine directorial. The movie cast includes Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel, and Devi Ajith in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an honest and determined police officer Biju and the various criminals he puts behind bars. It was off to a slow start. But, with positive reviews pouring in, the film marched ahead at the box office. According to the reports, the film went on to cross the ₹30-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

