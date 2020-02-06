Notable Movies Of Ram Charan Till Date; From 'Dhruva' To 'Yevdau'

Tollywood actor Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming venture RRR. According to reports, the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor will collaborate with the filmmaker Sujeeth for his next project. Ram Charan is the winner of two Nandi Awards, two South Filmfare awards, two CineMAA Awards, and two Santosham Best Actor Awards. Charan is also one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Check out Ram Charan's top movies in his acting career.

Magadheera

Magadheera is a fantasy-drama added with action sequences. Ram Charan plays the role of a bike stuntman who recalls his previous life as a warrior and pursues his love's incarnation. Helmed S.S. Rajamouli, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Dev Gill, Srihari, Sarath Babu and Sunil in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Magadheera grossed ₹1.5 billion worldwide and remained the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time for five years. The film also won an award for Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards.

Dhruva

Dhruva is a remake of critically acclaimed super hit Tamil movie Thani Oruvan (2015), starring Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy. The action and thriller drama is directed by Surrender Reddy. Ram Charan essays the role of a committed police officer who is on a mission to destroy the most corrupt person in the country, Siddharth Abhimanyu, played by Arvind Swamy. Rakul Preet Singh is seen playing the love interest of Ram Charan in the film.

Yevadu

One of Ram Charan's best action films, Yevadu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Also starring Shruti Haasan, Allu Arjun, Amy Jackson, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Kumar, the film collected Rs. 49 crore at the box office. The storyline revolves around a young couple who falls in love despite everyone's disapproval. A local gangster who is madly in love with the girl decides to kill them both.

Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam is an action thriller starring Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi, Jagapathi Babu in the leading roles. Helmed by Sukumar, the film talks about a fictional family drama from the year 1985. Rangasthalam was originally titled Rangasthalam 1985.

Govindudu Andarivadele

Govindudu Andarivadele grossed Rs. 416.5 million at the box office. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the film stars, Ram Charan

Srikanth, Kajal Aggarwal and Kamalinee Mukherjee as the lead stars. The film is partially inspired by the 1991 Telugu film Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu directed by Kranthi Kumar.

