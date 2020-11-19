Nurtec Commercial: Who Is The Actor In The Popular Commercial?

The biopharmaceutical company, Biohaven has been making headlines ever since they released a commercial to promote their medicine Nurtec ODT, which helps mitigate the effects of migraine and gives relief from the pain. Not only did the advertisement gain momentum in recent months, but Biohaven’s first-ever FDA-approved product Nurtec ODT was also endorsed by none other than Fashion Mogul and reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian endorses Nurtec ODT

The biopharmaceutical company decided to collaborate with Khloe Kardashian, thanks to her 123 million followers on Instagram and also her public struggle with migraine. She has spoken about her migraines on the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and on her social media as well. Once the 36-year-old reality star was on board and she became the face of Nurtec ODT’s Take Back Today campaign. One part of the campaign was posted on her social media accounts.

Khloe made an Instagram post in July 2020 to announce her partnership with Biohaven and also inform her followers about the drug. Her Instagram post about Nurtec has received more than 800,000 likes ever since. Khloe Kardashian undoubtedly went above and beyond to spread the good word about the drug, as she was also seen on Good Morning America, The View, and other shows discussing her migraines and experience with Nurtec. On The View, Khloe was interviewed by Whoopi Goldberg. Khloe’s ability to talk about migraines got Whoopi to talk about her own struggle with migraines.

Who is the Nurtec commercial actress?

The Nurtec commercial caught the eye of many viewers particularly because of the girl featured in it. Many viewers took to the comments section of YouTube to express how beautiful the Nurtec commercial girl is. In a behind the scenes video posted by Biohaven, the Nurtec commercial girl is introduced to be Elle Weise, a girl who is struggling from Migraine in real life.

The behind-the-scenes video reveals that most of the actors featured in the commercial have been dealing with migraines for a long time. Mark Glackin, an executive from Biohaven, revealed in the video that the Biohaven team hopes that by encouraging more people to share their migraine story, the stigma around migraines will be decreased. As a result, the patients will feel more comfortable talking to their doctors or seeking treatment.

