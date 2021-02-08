'Redo Of Healer' Ep 5 Release Date: Know When The Anime's Next Episode Will Air

An anime show taking Japan by storm is Redo of Healer or Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi, an adult dark fantasy that is the official adaptation of the novel of the same name. Only four episodes in and the show has already managed to stir up a great deal of controversies with many rioting online for the show to be banned. Nevertheless, the anime's viewership is soaring and shows no signs of stopping. Here's everything you need to know about Redo of Healer ep 5 release date.

Redo of Healer Ep 5 Release Date

Episode 5 that goes by the title, "The Hero Finds a New Toy!" will release on Wednesday, February 10. So far, it's evident that the humans have raided the village and more specifically, attacked the Ice Wolf clan to make them their slaves, as seen in the flashback. All the members of the Clan except for Setsuna were killed. Keyaru sees with his powers that the members had pleaded the humans to spare Setsuna even if that means they have to be killed. This leads to the humans selling her to a slave trader, who eventually leads her to Keyaru. Keyaru manages to heal her with his powers even though she is under confident about her recovery. Towards the end of the episode, it is seen that the humans have come back to attack the village, only this time Setsuna is there to take them down.

What to expect from Redo of Healer Ep 5?

With Keyaru backing Setsuna, she has become stronger than ever. This could mean that she'll be of help to Keyaru and Flare in the future as well, as they set out to save the world from humans and come to the aid of more such clans, who are in danger of being sold as slaves. By the looks of the preview, Flare's sister Norm seems to have returned to the Kingdom and is expected to be her father's successor. With her limping into the plot and Renard already on the hunt of Keyaru, viewers can expect to see more friction in the duo's mission.

