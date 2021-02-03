Redo Of Healer Ep 4 Release Date: Know When The Popular Anime Releases Its Next Episode

Redo of Healer is a dark fantasy anime show based on a novel named “Kaifuku Jutusushi no Yarinaoshi” or “Kaoyari” in short, written by Rui Tsukiyo. The anime has become quite a big deal in its home country because of how popular the manga novel was. Learn more about the future episodes of the show.

Redo of Healer Ep 4 Release Date

Redo of Healer has released 3 episodes till now and has garnered massive viewership already. As it releases its episodes weekly, the next episode, named as "The Healer Acquires Setsuna!", is expected to release on February 3, 2021. Fans have already started a Redo of Healer ep 4 countdown on Twitter after the show brutally left fans on a cliffhanger last week.

Redo of Healer spins around the life of Keyaru, a hero with healing powers who is known by the monikers as the "Legend of Recovery". After having been exploited and abused all throughout his life by the ones he thought he knew, Keyaru decides to use his magic and turn back time to restart his journey and seek revenge from the people. Although the show has been criticized for its slow pace by a few, many fans think that it only makes the character's emotional journey better. Redo of Healer is by far the most controversial anime with many viewers rioting to ban the series for its explicit content and arguing that the story was much better told in the books. However, viewership for the show suggests otherwise.

Nevertheless, many fans and critics have expressed that if you see beyond the controversial content, you will learn to appreciate its superior animation and how they've depicted the story unapologetically. So far, we've seen that Keyarga has moved bases to avoid Flaire's younger sister Norm as he's affirmative that she knows about his past. After he shows up in Lanaritta City, he finds out that the city's running water has been poisoned and decides to make a cure with the help of a neighbourhood businessman. In the closing scene, we see that Keyarga spotted a mysterious lady named Satsuna in one of the cells near the store where he took Freiya in custody. Consecutively, it's hinted to the viewers that Renard has possibly got out of jail and might go after Keyarga to seek revenge.

