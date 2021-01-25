'One Piece' Episode 960 Release Date Revealed, To Showcase Full Strength Of Kozuki Oden

The Manga series One Piece has been entertaining its fans for more than a decade. Episode no. 960 is all set to release and fans are looking forward to it. Here's everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 960 release date and its latest storyline.

One Piece Episode 960 release date and more

One Piece Episode 960 preview trailer is out now and the episode is only a week away. Fans who have been following the long-running Shounen anime are eagerly waiting for the episode to release. The episode will show the journey of Kozuki Oden. The Wano arc which will be shown is related to the legacy of Oden. The flower capital will be freed and the doors of Wano will be open to the world. It is being assumed that the Oden vs Kaido flashback will finally start in the next episode and the fans will get to see the real strength of Oden.

One Piece Episode 960 release date is set to be Sunday, January 31, according to Blocktoro. The time and location depend on where the viewer is based but the local time to watch in Japan is 9:30 am. Indian viewers will get to watch the episode at 10:30 am on Sunday. Fans will get to watch the show on the anime website available in their locality. In the latest episode, Luffy and Straw hat are all set to attack the Fire Festival. Orochi, on the other hand, has reached the island of Onigashima to take part in the fire festival.

One Piece Episode 960 spoiler

In the last episode, fans got to see the preparation of the fire festival. The fire festival has begun and the fans witnessed the appearance of Kozuki Oden. Orochi has made sure that nobody from the Kozuki plan interferes in his plan. Will Oden be able to overcome these circumstances is a major question the fans have now. The name of the episode according to the One Piece Episode 960 preview trailer is "The best Samurai in the Wano Country! Kozuki Oden appears." As Oden is being called the best Samurai, it is assumed that the episode shows his complete strength. The episode will also showcase the history of Oden.

