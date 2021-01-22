When Does 'Redo Of Healer' Episode 2 Release? Find More Details About The Anime

The manga series Redo of Healer, also known in Japan as Kaiyari has gained a lot of popularity ever since it was released. The Japanese fantasy light novel series is written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu. The process of adapting the unique storey for an anime series began in December 2016. And the anime was recently released. Only last week, Redo of Healer was trending worldwide following its premiere on anime streaming platform HIDIVE. Fans are now talking about the recently released Redo of Healer episode 2. Learn more about the Redo of Healer episode 2 uncut.

Redo of Healer Episode 2 uncensored

Redo of Healer is without a doubt one of the most controversial series. While the adult nature of the content has put some viewers off, there are now countless fans more interested in the anime because of its highly-adult content. Episode 2 of the show was released on January 20. However, the episode had some scandalous sequences because of which some parts had to censor.

According to website HIDIVE, Episode 2 is titled “Healer will start over” and follows Keyarga who will begin his journey of revenge against those who exploited and abused him in the past life. Moreover, we fans learn more about him and his new powers which he gained after defeating the demon king. Some of the uncensored scenes from Redo of Healer episode 2 left many fans shocked. Many took to Twitter to discuss the explicit nature of the content.

Just finished watching episode 2 of Redo of Healer; it was so good! 10/10 for this episode. #redoofhealer

Perfect queen glow up!!



/////Redo of Healer Ep 2////

So we're just not gonna talk about how my guy got rapped and violated in redo of healer..... why is everyone so mad that bitch got exactly what she deserved

Its a yikes from me

Previously on Redo of Healer Episode 1

Since Keyaru is a hero, Anna also thinks that maybe destiny will choose him. All Keyaru wanted is to repay Anna for raising him as if he was her real son. Keyaru went to the field to pick up some apples, and a mysterious creature started to chase him. When he tried to eat an apple, he heard a voice telling him to obtain the spirits’ sight. The voice continues to tell him to obtain sight into all of creation.

A panicked, Keyaru throws the apple down and heads deep inside the woods. He arrives at the magical pond and chants magical words that summons an elf. The elf claims that she is a star spirit and asks what Keyaru’s desires are. Keyaru replies that he desires the sight of spirit that sees all, and the star spirit grants him with spiritual powers.

