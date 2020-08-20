'Record Of Youth' Releases New Teaser Showing Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam Overcome Obstacles

Record of Youth drama makers have released the new teaser of the show. The drama stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam and Byun Woo Seok in the lead roles essaying ‘today’s youth’ which struggles to be successful in life. The characters are portraying stories from different fields of the entertainment story. Park So Dam is essaying the role of a hair and make-up professional, Park Bo Gum is a struggling model in the reel story, followed by Woo Seok, who hails from a well-to-do family but wishes he wasn’t.

Record of Youth's new teaser out

In the newly released teaser of Record of Youth , Park Bo Gum’s character Sa Hye Joon faces numerous challenges from working numerous jobs to struggling with poverty. Park Bo Gum has to suppress his anger in several instances. Hye Joon is big at heart and ‘hugs his way out’ from the disparity in the teaser. He also says, “I believe in the power of good in this world, and I’m going to do it while protecting the things I want to protect”, in the teaser.

Record of Youth cast and more details

Ahn Jung Ha essayed by Park So Dam is also a struggling make-up artist who wishes to make it big in the industry and her day-to-day morale booster is her model crush ‘Hye Joon’. She says the dialogue, “I was able to get by today by fangirling over you. You’re holding up okay too, right?”

However, there is a major twist when Hye Joon receives the mandatory military service notice. His dream of making it big and becoming an actor is withheld.

On the other hand, Hye Joon is a direct competitor of Won Hae Hyo, essayed by Byun Woo Seok in the reel story. Record of Youth's release date will be September 7 at 9 p.m. as per the Korean standard time. It will be airing twice in a week. The drama is also the last one before Park Bo Gum's military enlistment.

Record of Youth's releases new teaser, watch it here:

