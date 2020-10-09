Park Bo Gum’s Basic Military Training Completion Commemorated With A Picture; Check It Out

Park Bo Gum has completed his basic military training and the training group’s picture was shared on social media. The actor was undergoing the preparatory course in Naval Education & Training Command in the city of Changwon. He is part of a regime which will be serving together in the Navy. Park Bo Gum will be a sailor for the defence services for almost two years of his enlistment.

Park Bo Gum’s photos from the navy training

Park Bo Gum first enlisted in the defence services on August 31, 2020. Republic Of Korea’s official website shared the pictures of the new recruits. The actor is posing alongside other crewmates. He has donned the sailor’s uniform and flashing a thumbs up in the picture. After this basic training, Park Bo Gum will be stationed at a yet-to-be-known location.

Check out the picture of the actor here-

📸 A photo update of Park Bo Gum in the navy 🚢



Source: https://t.co/Uwg9PMq8kk

All about Park Bo Gum's enlistment

Park Bo Gum's enlistment was kept under the wraps to avoid any congregation of fans due to the fear of health risk in the wake of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases. South Korea saw an increase in the number of cases and thus Park Bo Gum’s enlistment venue and timings were kept a secret from fans. As otherwise, it would have led to crowding and congregation of fans who wished to see-off the actor as he starts his service. His pictures while enlisting was shared on social media by fans.

Check out the picture of the actor

Record Of Youth's episodes so far

Park Bo Gum’s drama Record of Youth is currently airing on tvN and is available to stream on Netflix as well. The drama is performing well as per Korean TV ratings. The drama recently saw a cameo of Park Seo Joon. Most of the credit for the show's success goes to the never-seen-before storyline. The show has had several cameo appearances of big names from the industry namely- Seo Hyun Jin, Sky Castle’s Kim Hye Won.

Park Bo Gum is essaying the role of Sa Hye Joon in the reel story. He is a bright, positive model turned actor in the storyline. The drama also stars Park Seo Dam in the drama. She was previously seen in Parasite, the Oscar-winning film.

