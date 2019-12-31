Amravati: Pawan Kalyan's Convoy Stopped, Scuffle Breaks Out Between JSP Workers, Cops

On Tuesday, a fight broke out between Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers and police personnel in the Amaravati capital region after the JSP convoy was stopped by the police in transit. The party convoy led by its chief Pawan Kalyan was stopped by police when he was on his way to visit the villages in the region. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was supposed to pass through at the same time as the convoy of JSP hence, the latter was stalled to clear the way for the Andhra CM.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was visiting the state secretariat at that time. After the JSP convoy was asked to wait by the police personnel, the disgruntled workers tried to let themselves through. Visuals from the scene of the incident show that the scuffle broke out as JSP members tried to go past the police fences, which were laid to stop the protesters.

JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan was visiting the villages in the Amaravati capital region to interact with people who are agitated over the past 14 days over the state's three capital proposal. Recently, protests have erupted in the state of Andhra Pradesh after Chief Minister Reddy said that the state could have three separate capitals — legislative, executive and judicial.

Amaravati farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting for the past week since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tents, farmers continued the dharna, holding the national flag, on the main road in the village leading to the state Secretariat on Thursday. The government is reportedly planning a special assembly session before deciding on the capital and is reportedly planning to set up a community to address the issues of the Amaravati farmers and their evacuation.

