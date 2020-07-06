What Is Tna Tan App? Is It An Emerging Indian TikTok Alternative For You?

Many popular short video apps such as TikTok, Likee, Helo and more have been banned by the Indian Government on June 29, 2020. This is why the users of TikTok and Likee are searching for alternatives to start making videos again. Having a large user base, many TikTokers used the application as an earning platform as well which is why many Indian TikTok alternatives have emerged in the market after PM Narendra Modi urged Indians to contribute in Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A new app has emerged called the Tna Tan app which is also a short video social media platform. Users can now make videos, get likes and find themselves getting famous on the search column of the app. However, numerous Indian users have been wondering "What is the Tna Tan app?" and "Tna Tan app is from which country?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

Also Read | What Is Lomotif App? Which Country Is The Music Video App From? Know Details Here

What is Tna Tan app?

Image: Google Play Store

The Tna Tan App is a perfect TikTok alternative that users have been looking for so long. The application allows users to record and share short videos with its extensive list of filters and video effects. In this app, you can browse through numerous short videos in the Discover section, one can also download them, like them, share them on other social media platforms and more.

This mobile application is an India-based social platform designed for people to replace Chinese apps like TikTok, Likee and more. The Tna Tan app is trying to create an unsaturated market where creative individuals around the world can share indigenous contents easily.

Also Read | What is Triller app? Which country does the app like TikTok come from? Know details

Tna Tan app is from which country?

Tna Tan is an Indian application developed by an Indian app development company called CityDekho developers. The organisation has till now released three applications on Google Play Store, one of which is the Tna Tan Short videos app. The short video app is a free social media platform for creating, sharing and discovering unique, funny and conceptual videos. Currently, the Tna Tan app has completed 1 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short span of time and has 3.6 stars, as of the time of writing this article.

Also Read | How to delete TikTok account? Learn how to delete the account in 5 easy steps

Also Read | What Is LitLot App? Which Country Is It From? Know Details Here