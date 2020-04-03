The Debate
Dada Kondke Trends After PM Modi Asks People To Light Candles In Dark, Here's Why

General News

As Modi urged the nation to light candles and diyas on Sunday, soon after, actor Dada Kondke was among the top searches on Google India.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai |
Dada Kondke

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on April 3 and urged them to light candles and diyas on Sunday, soon after, actor Dada Kondke was among the top searches on Google India. While social media was flooded with memes, netizens also scooped out content from pop culture and Kondke’s 1986 hit film Andheri Raat Mai Diya Here Haath Mai made him feature among the top searches. 

‘A visionary’ 

Kondke is an Indian actor and film producer and his 1986 film was known for ‘double meaning’ dialogues. While Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles and diyas, several ‘meme lords’ seemed to be on a hunt for content from the movie. Several Twitter users also shared hilarious memes and called Kondke ‘a visionary’, while others said, “Kondke was mainstream before mainstream became mainstream”. 

While addressing the nation, Modi categorically stated that social distancing should be observed strictly while people assemble in their balconies on April 5 to show the unity of the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

He said, “I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

First Published:
