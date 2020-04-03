Dada Kondke Trends After PM Modi Asks People To Light Candles In Dark, Here's Why

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on April 3 and urged them to light candles and diyas on Sunday, soon after, actor Dada Kondke was among the top searches on Google India. While social media was flooded with memes, netizens also scooped out content from pop culture and Kondke’s 1986 hit film Andheri Raat Mai Diya Here Haath Mai made him feature among the top searches.

‘A visionary’

Kondke is an Indian actor and film producer and his 1986 film was known for ‘double meaning’ dialogues. While Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles and diyas, several ‘meme lords’ seemed to be on a hunt for content from the movie. Several Twitter users also shared hilarious memes and called Kondke ‘a visionary’, while others said, “Kondke was mainstream before mainstream became mainstream”.

Ghanti bajao, torch dikhao...



Sounds like a Dada Kondke movie to me. — Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) April 3, 2020

The Simpsons : We always predict future events.



Dada Kondke : Hold my deshi daaru.#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/Vvyx9ewMOv — Vinit (@PawarSpeaksALot) April 3, 2020

Ah, another cultured person - a Dada Kondke admirer — সিদ্ধার্থ (Siddhartha) (@quinoa_biryani) April 3, 2020

Modi ji simply wants to bring a smile to all our faces by watching Dada Kondke's movie in this grim Corona hour🙏



*Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai* 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/OHDDI6D7p9 — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) April 3, 2020

Chill bro!!!. It's just Dada Kondke's movie which will be playing out tomorrow 9pm at a balcony near you😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/2xi3lBqOQV — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) April 3, 2020

If old DD shows can be re-telecast, why can't we do the same with Dada Kondke movies.



Sunday, 5th April, at 9 PM https://t.co/mjwu48qkKN pic.twitter.com/9mFvtKbDhI — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) April 3, 2020

Dada Kondke was a visionary — MitrajitBhattacharya (@MitrajitB) April 3, 2020

While addressing the nation, Modi categorically stated that social distancing should be observed strictly while people assemble in their balconies on April 5 to show the unity of the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

He said, “I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

