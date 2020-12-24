Prajakta Koli Shares Blooper Reel From The Time Varun Dhawan And She Shot A Reel

Prajakta Koli and Varun Dhawan were seen having a gala time in a quirky behind-the-scenes reel video shared by the actor. In the behind-the-scenes reel video, the actors were seen dancing candidly to the song they were preparing for and having fun conversations. The video shared by Prajakta earlier gained tremendous appreciation from fans. She, along with Varun Dhawan, featured in a reel video two days ago which was fun and entertaining for fans. A number of celebrities too appreciated the video and were left laughing by the hilarious content. Recently, Prajakta Koli has shared a blooper reel of the same video and fans have been enjoying it very much.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Prajakta Koli Share A Funny Reel Of Their Version Of 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'

Prajakta Koli shares a blooper reel

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Video From 'Coolie No 1', Stuns Fans By Dressing As A Nurse; Watch

Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote a caption mentioning the video is a blooper reel from the time she and Varun tried to shoot a reel. In the video, the actors were actually seen having spicy food and having goofy conversations with each other. In one sequence, Varun can be seen dancing joyfully as the music plays in the background in a quirky manner causing Prajakta to laugh. The blooper reel was a hilarious video and the fans too seemed to be enjoying the short clip posted by the actor.

During another sequence of the Reel, Varun can be seen briefly taking a bite of an actual chilli as he dances with Prajakta. However, the actor soon realises that the chilli is extremely hot and he stops filming the video mid-way to go ahead and take a sip of water.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Resorts To Yoga To Fight COVID-19 At Home; Shares A Glimpse Of His Sessions

Prajakta Koli, on the other hand, can be seen enjoying the quirky antics of the actor as she continues to dance in the background. Upon quenching his thirst, Varun resumes to dancing with Prajakta and the two have a fun sequence shooting the reel. Fans seemed to love the chemistry between them and even complimented the hilarious blooper reel.

Some fans even claimed that the blooper video is funnier than the actual video. Thus, fans and followers of Prajakta had a great time watching the actors be goofy prior to shooting the actual Reel video.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Is Kiara Advani's 'Partner In Health' As He Resumes 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.