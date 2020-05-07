Prakash Raj gets emotional as 31 persons taking shelter at his farm during lockdown leave

The battle against COVID-19 is getting tougher, but some kind souls are making it easier for the needy during this time. Many have contributed to the various relief funds, some have donated for the daily wage workers, one of the worst affected, and some have provided food and other essentials to the needy. Prakash Raj also contributed in various ways, not just by providing essentials, but also giving a roof over the heads of the affected during the lockdown.

With restrictions easing in parts of the country in ‘Lockdown 3.0’, Prakash Raj’s guests for 44 days at his farm finally headed back to their homes. The veteran had an emotional moment of sorts sharing how much he was going to miss them and how much he learned from their stories of life and love. The Singham star also stated he felt proud as a citizen for not letting them down, by not letting them down but instilling hope, celebrating and sharing.

The actor also thanked TRS’ KT Rama Rao and Telagana DGP for allowing their ‘safe passage.’

Here's the post

Making arrangements with the authorities for the safe passage of 31 stranded citizens with whom I had shared my farm since lockdown. it was a joy to stand by them NOT DONE YET.MILES TO GO will continue to reach out to the needy. Let’s celebrate humanity. Let’s give back to life — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 4, 2020

Prakash Raj, through his foundation, has provided help to numerous people during the lockdown, donating groceries to the needy, medical workers and even feeding the stray animals. He had even stated that he was willing to take a loan with his financial resources depleting. Prakash Raj had also made headlines for paying advance salaries to his employees.

