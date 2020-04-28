'A Calf Is Born In The Farm': Actor Prakash Raj Shares Son's 'Cow Boy' Moment 

Those craving for a life in a village will surely be envious to look at some of the recent posts of Prakash Raj. The actor and his family have been enjoying the perks of rural life at a farm amid the lockdown. Be it growing vegetables and fruits, riding the tractor or experiencing the calm mornings, the Singham star has been sharing his delight with his fans.

Apart from Prakash Raj and his family, there are some more important members at his farm, and there has been an addition to it with a calf being born recently.

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to make the announcement, and loved to see the delight on his son Vedanth’s face as he posed a pic of the two young ones. The actor shared how it was the little one’s ‘cow boy moment’ as he welcomed a new life. He also revealed that they had named her ‘’Surabhi’.

The 55-year-old urged all to love nature and be safe, hoping that the world can pass through this crisis.

Here’s the post

My sons COW BOY moment .. a calf is born in the farm .. welcoming a new life.. named it SURABHI ..happy to see his joy 🤗🤗. listen to nature..stay home stay safe . .. this too shall pass pic.twitter.com/vtfKWsVNbC — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 28, 2020

Prakash Raj had shared a cute moment of the father-son duo with a cow a few days ago.

#lockdown extends... #prakashrajfoundation has reached out to more than thousand families..now we have 30 stranded fellow citizens in my farm .. will continue to look after them 🙏🙏 please co operate with the government.. stay home stay safe .. a moment for you from my farm pic.twitter.com/2l6avQFdXF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 12, 2020

Be it turning ‘mango seller’ to singing Fly Me To the Moon, Vedanth seems to be having the time of his life.

My son ..The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/dpzBcJQNVs — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 26, 2020

SUPER MOON lit night ...Frank Sinatra’s “FLY ME TO THE MOON” unplugged version of my son vedhant ... 🙏think of Nature.. stay home .. stay safe pic.twitter.com/XEWQN6w53B — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj has been providing essentials to the needy amid the lockdown. He had recently revealed that he planned to take a loan to help people as his financing resources are depleting. Earlier, he was also praised for paying advance salaries to his staff and giving shelter to 11 persons at his farm.

