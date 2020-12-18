Pranutan Bahl Gets Ready For A Shoot, Shares BTS Video; Watch Clip

On December 17, 2020, Pranutan Bahl took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself getting ready to shoot. In the video, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder olive coloured top. She styled her hair in beach waves and later kept them loose. She looked elegant once her make-up was completed. In her caption, she informed her fans that she is getting ready for Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Pranutan Bahl shared a BTS video

In the video, she can be seen seated in her vanity and getting ready for her shoot for the Fashion Week. Her caption read, “Let’s do this. ‘#BombayTimesFashionWeek’” with an orange heart and a star emoticon. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Several of them showed their excitement as well for Fashion Week.

A fan commented, “You are the best” with a rose and heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one called her ‘beautiful’. A user commented, “Seems to be getting ready for @filmfare cover shoot” with a loving face emoticon. Another user wrote, “Love from my side” with a red heart.

Pranutan is an active Instagram user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, she shared an adorable candid picture of herself where she can be seen flaunting her natural look as she wore no make-up. She kept her hair loose and flaunted her bright smile. Pranutan wore a white coloured sleeveless top and smiled in the opposite direction as the picture was captured.

In the caption, she wrote, “hello! From my cheeks to yours” with a smiling face emoticon. As soon as her picture was uploaded, her fans and followers flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Smile & shine” with a pair of red hearts and a blue heart. Another fan wrote, “You are the cutest one” with a red heart. A user simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped a heart. Another user commented, “Acoustic Beauty” with several shining red hearts.

Pranutan is popular for her roles in Notebook released in 2019, Helmet in 2020 and Phir Hasenge: Vibhas in 2020. She is the daughter of Mohnish Bahl and Ekta Sohini. She has a sibling named Krishaa Bahl.

Image Source: Pranutan Bahl Instagram

